Steven Buchan Jr. identified as man killed in San Joaquin County homicide

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said Buchan was killed in the early hours of Sunday morning in Clements.

CLEMENTS, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Coroner's office identified a man killed in Clements as Steven Buchan Jr, 45.

Officials said the man from Lodi was killed Sunday in the early hours of the morning.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office found Buchan in the area of Highway 88 and Mackville Road around 1:55 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies are investigating the death, but no additional information was released. 

Anyone with information can contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office at 209) 468-4400 (select Option 1)  and refer to case #22-9524.

