STOCKTON, Calif. — A man sleeping in his SUV was carjacked by a minor with a gun early Saturday morning, San Joaquin County deputies said.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, the carjacking unfolded Saturday around 4:40 a.m. near the intersection of Alpine Avenue and Delaware Avenue in Stockton.

Deputies said the minor had a handgun when he demanded cash and valuables from the sleeping man, but, when the man said he didn't have any, the minor demanded the SUV.

Deputies found the vehicle and started a chase, but, CHP eventually took the lead.

The chase came to an end at Fremont Street and Yosemite Avenue.

According to the sheriff's office, the minor rammed a building and a CHP vehicle before they detained him with non-lethal methods and a canine.

The minor was treated and booked into the San Joaquin County Juvenile Detention Facility on multiple felony charges.

