Driver suspected of DUI in deadly crash that killed 2, Stockton police say

Stockton police confirmed two people were killed in the crash.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police confirmed that two peopled died after a crash involving a suspected DUI driver.

The collision was described as a three car crash at Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and Wilson Way in the Park District. The crash happened early on Sunday, around 6:19 a.m.

Police said two people were taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries.

Police identified a third person as Vrisvan Ramirez-Villalobos, 30. Ramirez-Villalobos was uninjured and arrested on a DUI charge.

WATCH ALSO: