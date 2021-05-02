x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Crime

Driver suspected of DUI in deadly crash that killed 2, Stockton police say

Stockton police confirmed two people were killed in the crash.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police confirmed that two peopled died after a crash involving a suspected DUI driver.

The collision was described as a three car crash at Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and Wilson Way in the Park District. The crash happened early on Sunday, around 6:19 a.m.

Police said two people were taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries. 

Police identified a third person as Vrisvan Ramirez-Villalobos, 30. Ramirez-Villalobos was uninjured and arrested on a DUI charge. 

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: 

Why those in minority communities are having trouble getting COVID-19 vaccine

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Watch Morning Blend: Start your day with the latest headlines, weather and traffic.