Father, 68, mother, 62, found dead at home in apparent murder-suicide, Stockton police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — A mother and father were found dead by a family member in their Stockton home, police said.
While authorities are still investigating, they are calling the incident an apparent murder-suicide pending an autopsy.
Police say they found the two parents dead inside their home on the 2500 block of Pemberton Court after getting a call from a family member at 6:02 p.m.on Saturday.
Authorities described the mother and father as a 62-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man, both dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Police also found a gun during their investigation.
READ ALSO:
- 2 teenagers arrested for spraying anti-Semitic words, swastica at Tracy elementary school
- Robbery suspect arrested for stealing shoes, assault with deadly weapon
- 'Little Rascals' star arrested in Weatherford, TX over the weekend
- Man arrested for defacing Confederate monument: 'I'm doing the moral thing'
- Sacramento County Sheriff's Office arrests 2 suspects in North Sacramento shooting
- 18 men arrested by Lathrop police in 'To Catch a Predator' style operation
WATCH ALSO: Stockton's history of gang violence