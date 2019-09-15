STOCKTON, Calif. — One person is dead and five others are being treated at a hospital after a hit and run boating crash in the San Joaquin Delta.

The San Joaquin Sheriff's Office said the crash happened near Ski Beach, and that the boat suspected in the collision left the area.

Anyone with information on the collision can contact the San Joaquin Sheriff's Office at 209-468-4400.

No additional information is available at this time.

