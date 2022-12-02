Woman found shot inside vehicle after crash in Stockton

Authorities originally responded to the crash before finding the woman shot inside the vehicle

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman who was found shot inside a crashed vehicle.

On Saturday, San Joaquin County Sheriff's deputies responded to a reported shooting victim after the California Highway Patrol responded to a crash along on the 3600 block of Munford Avenue in Stockton.

According to the deputies, they found a 47-year-old woman, who was the driver and only person in the vehicle, at the scene. The woman was taken to a local hospital where she died.

No additional details regarding the incident are available at this time.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office encourages anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at (209) 468-4425.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10