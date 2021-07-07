x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

19-year-old killed in Stockton shooting

The shooting happened on the 5100 Blk. of Washington Street in Stockton.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is looking for answers after a deadly shooting involving a teenager.

Deputies said they got a call about a reported shooting on the 5100 block of Washington Street in Stockton just after 10 p.m. on July 6.

Arriving deputies found a 19-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he eventually died from his injuries.

Deputies have not identified the victim at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Investigation Division at 209-468-4425; refer to Case # 21-14839.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO:  Stockton, California | A history of gun violence. How can leaders bring peace?

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.