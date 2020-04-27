STOCKTON, California — A violent Sunday has Stockton police investigating two different homicides in less than 24 hours.

The most recent killing happened Sunday afternoon. Stockton police responded to the 500 block of West Sonora Street after they got a report of a stabbing around 4:38 p.m.

Police say they found a man, possibly in his 40s, stabbed and had him taken to a hospital.

The man ultimately died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating the stabbing, but officials say there is no motive or releasable suspect information at this time.

The death is the second that Stockton police announced on Sunday. Officials said a 22-year-old man was shot in the area of Glacier Court and East Lafayette Street and later died at a hospital around 2:30 a.m..

Anyone with information can call the Stockton Police Department's non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.

