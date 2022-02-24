Stockton official says some of the ongoing wave of deadly violence is connected to gangs

There have been 11 homicides in Stockton compared to six this time last year

STOCKTON, California — After the city suffered its 11th homicide of 2022, Stockton City Manager Harry Black issued a statement confirming that "less than half of the homicides are group/gang related, while the others are likely more isolated in nature."

"We are tracking and monitoring at least two potential gang related disputes in different sectors of the city. Our violence prevention teams are on the ground and engaging community members, as well as known members of these gangs, with an eye towards deescalating some of the prevailing tensions and getting the groups to a cooling off point. This also entails providing well-being support to the victim’s families," Black said in a statement.

The latest homicide happened late yesterday afternoon when three people were shot at while sitting in a car on Santa Paula Way in North Stockton. It happened near Lower Sacramento Road, just north of Hammer Lane.

A 19-year-old man was killed, A 19-year-old woman was shot but survived, and a 21-year-old man received a "laceration by unknown means."

In his statement, Black went on to say in part, "The Stockton Police Department will continue its stepped up efforts to solve these homicides, and our violence prevention teams will continue their efforts to de-escalate some of the tensions, while also being there for the victim’s families."

Stockton Pastor Leon Scoggins says he has dealt directly with gang members to stop violence and continues to do so.

"We have a responsibility to make sure that we stay connected, and, a lot of clergymen are at the table with city officials thinking of ideas, coming up with ways because, of course, we have a direct pipeline into these individuals," Scoggins said.

Tuesday night, a candlelight prayer vigil in response to the violence was held at Victory Park in Stockton.

A number of clergy members led prayer in the hopes that it would help convince those committing the violence to lay down their weapons.

But, Reverend Nelson Rabell says it also takes community, government, churches, mosques and more to help support those living in poverty that then turn to gun violence.

"Policing alone will not stop this. We need to invest in the community. We need to create opportunities," Rabell said.

Despite the soaring number of shooting deaths, Black said shootings are down 20% in Stockton from this time last year.

He added how police are "aggressively using neighborhood teams and detective resources to solve these homicides."

WATCH ALSO: