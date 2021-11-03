Stockton high school student accused of bringing loaded gun to school, campus police say

The student was booked into juvenile hall. His identity was not released because he is a minor. It is not clear if he will be welcomed back on campus.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A Franklin High School student is accused of bringing a gun on campus, according to the Stockton Unified School District Police Officer's Association.

According to the police officer's association, the student was being escorted to the principal's office after they were vaping in class around noon Wednesday. The principal asked a student resource officer to search the student, which is when he found the gun.

The school resource officer also said to have found a loaded gun magazine in the student's backpack.

The student was booked into juvenile hall. His identity was not released because he is a minor. It is not clear if he will be welcomed back on campus.