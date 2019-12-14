STOCKTON, Calif. — Glowing candles mark the scene where just a few feet away, Trinidad Cornelio of Stockton was struck and killed last night.

"I just want justice for my grandma. Come up and just say something, man," said granddaughter Adriana Flores.

It was around 7 p.m. last night when the 71-year old Cornelio was crossing the street at Benjamin Holt Drive just west of Pershing Avenue.

She was crossing the street to go to a church service at Presentation Church when suddenly she was hit by a pick-up truck.

Granddaughter Adriana Flores says Cornelio, a wife, mother and grandmother, was very close to all her grandchildren.

She went to church every week, including a special service last night.

"She was really a nice person. She loved everybody. She always made sure everyone left home safe. She made sure to tell them be careful," said Flores.

Kathleen Franco and son Rick Welch say accidents are all too common in front of Presentation Church.

"As I stand here and I look around, I see no blinking yellow lights. I see no crossing which is really ridiculous for this area. People are coming and going to church on a regular basis," said Franco.

Church facility administrator Mark Gaff says with the high number of kids and schools in the area, there is a great need for crosswalks.

"On a Monday or Friday, there's probably an estimate of 4,000 kids between Lincoln, Lincoln Senior School (and) Presentation School. This is dangerous," said Gaff.

If you have any information regarding the accident, contact the California Highway Patrol.

