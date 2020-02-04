STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police arrested a hit-and-run suspect on Wednesday who left a child in serious condition in the hospital, officials said.

Police said 23-year-old Devante Edmond hit a one-year-old child near the 1500 block of East Ninth Street on March 22 at around 5:55 p.m. Arriving officers found the child and were able to get him to a hospital.

After an investigation, Stockton officers arrested Edmond for on a felony hit-and-run charge. Police officers booked Edmond in the San Joaquin County Jail.

Stockton police said the child is still hospitalized on a ventilator at the UC Davis Hospital.

