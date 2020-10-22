Stockton police investigating deadly shooting off Searchlight Avenue

The victim, a 26-year-old man, has not yet been identified by police.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Wednesday night.

According to police, the shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday along the 600 block of Searchlight Avenue, just off of Main Street. The victim was a 26-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound. The man died at the hospital.

Police have not yet released the victim's name or any information about a suspect. Homicide detectives are reaching out to the public for help.

Anyone with information should call SPD's non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigation Division at (209) 937-8323.