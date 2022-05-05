82-year-old Stockton ice cream vendor robbed at gunpoint

Juan Mendoza Martinez says he has been robbed ten times in his 14 years selling ice cream

STOCKTON, California — Stockton police are looking for two people accused of robbing an 82-year-old ice cream vendor at gunpoint Wednesday night.

"Don Juan" Mendoza Martinez had just wrapped up his of work close to 7:30 p.m. when he says two teenagers approached him and one of them pulled out a long, black gun, demanding Martinez's money.

Meanwhile, a female accomplice padded him down and took $300 out of his wallet.

"I pretty much thought this is where I am going to be killed," Martinez said in Spanish.

It happened in front of his home on Olympic Circle next to Sousa Park in Southeast Stockton. The family's Ring camera captured video of what Martinez said was the robber's white sedan leaving the scene.

"Yes, I was worried because they took out a gun," said Maria Florez, his wife.

It wasn't the first time that Martinez has been robbed. In his 14 years of selling ice cream, he said he has been robbed ten times.

To help raise money for Martinez, neighbor Mayra Iniguez created a TikTok video for a GoFundMe account.

So far, people have donated beyond her expectations.

"We're supposed to protect each other and especially street vendors because they're elderly people, and it's kind of sad to see elderly people get attacked," Iniguez said.

She said Martinez is a "super sweet" person.

While he's still shaken, Martinez said he has no plans to stop ringing his bell any time soon.

The GoFundMe goal is $450. So far, over $6,000 have been donated. If you would like to help, click HERE.

