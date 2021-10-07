DA: Man fled to Mexico after Stockton murder for 'over a year' before eventual arrest

Authorities said the man was found guilty of second degree murder.

STOCKTON, Calif — A jury found the defendant in a Stockton homicide guilty of second degree murder, according to an announcement from San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar.

The defendant, identified as Robert Gonzalez, was also found guilty of being in possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

The guilty verdict stems back to the killing of Darwin Derosans in 2019. Authorities said Derosans was being harassed by Gonzalez before he walked away to another bar nearby and was later confronted by Gonzalez.

According to a news release from the district attorney's office, Gonzalez pulled a gun and shot Derosans, fleeing to Mexico for over a year. He was eventually arrested on Dec. 30 by Stockton Police Department.

Gonzalez is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 1.

