Stockton police seek more information on 2020 killing of Lance Whitmore

Whitmore was shot and killed in October of 2020 at S. Madison Street and Mosswood Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — Police are still looking for answers in the 2020 killing of a man in Stockton.

Stockton Police Department said Lance Whitmore, 33, was shot and killed at South Madison Street and Mosswood Avenue around 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 13, 2020. He was found shot and ultimately died from his injuries at the scene.

Anyone with information on this case can call Stockton Police Department's Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323 or Detective Castro at (209) 937-8594.

WATCH ALSO: