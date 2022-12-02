x
Crime

Stockton police seek more information on 2020 killing of Lance Whitmore

Whitmore was shot and killed in October of 2020 at S. Madison Street and Mosswood Avenue.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Police are still looking for answers in the 2020 killing of a man in Stockton.

Stockton Police Department said Lance Whitmore, 33, was shot and killed at South Madison Street and Mosswood Avenue around 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 13, 2020. He was found shot and ultimately died from his injuries at the scene.

Anyone with information on this case can call Stockton Police Department's Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323 or Detective Castro at (209) 937-8594.

Stockton, California | A history of gun violence. How can leaders bring peace?

