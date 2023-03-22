Stockton mail carrier robbed at gunpoint

Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the robber's arrest.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A United States Postal Service letter carrier was robbed at gunpoint while delivering mail to a route in Stockton, officials with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said.

The robbery allegedly happened at 11:43 a.m. Mar. 11 in the 1800 block of San Simeone Way.

The suspect was described as an adult man wearing a white shirt, red or orange mask, ripped blue jeans, brown boots and a dark-colored hooded jacket with orange stripes and a "Harley Davidson" emblem.

After pointing a gun at the mail carrier during the robbery, the robber ran to a white, four-door Kia which drove him away.

Officials ask those with information on the incident to call 1-877-876-2455. A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered in exchange for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the robber.

The incident comes less than two months after another Stockton mail carrier was allegedly robbed by a group of armed men while delivering mail in the city's Morada neighborhood.

