STOCKTON, Calif — Two Stockton malls are on lockdown after fights erupted between potentially hundreds of minors.

Police said between 150 to 200 minors were involved in a disturbance at the Weberstown Mall around 5:30 p.m.

As a result, the mall was placed on lockdown.

Officers helped security get the minors into the parking where they say several fights broke out.

The minors then went to Sherwood Mall where staff immediately locked the mall down as well.

There are no arrests, but one person has been taken to a hospital to treat unknown injuries.

Police are asking people to stay out of the area of both malls. Stockton Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the people responsible for the lockdown.

A similar incident unfolded two years ago on Dec. 26, 2017. Back then, police said about 100 minors were involved in a large fight at Weberstown Mall. Police had received several calls about the minors at both Weberstown and Sherwood Mall.

