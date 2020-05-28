What year is it? Stockton man accused of attacking another man with a mace

Deputies thought they were breaking up a run-of-the-mill fight at first. Then they saw one of the men was wielding a mace!

STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton man was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, but the weapon he was using isn’t something you’d expect to see in the 21st century.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were patrolling on Waterloo Road late Wednesday night when they happened upon two men fighting. As deputies got closer though they noticed one of the men was wielding a mace!

A mace is a blunt weapon that’s been around for centuries! Most people picture the mace as having a long wooden handle with a spiked metal ball and chain attached to the end. And the weapon deputies encountered was a spot-on replica of that image.

Deputies broke up the fight and arrested 27-year-old Daniel Gonzalez. In addition to the mace, deputies said they also found a switchblade on Gonzalez. He was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on complaints of assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

The man he was fighting was not arrested and has not been identified. Investigators say no one suffered serious injuries in the fight.

