Stockton man accused of shooting Mountain View police officer in custody

Investigators say it started when an officer conducting DUI enforcement tried to stop the man

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — A Stockton man was arrested by US Marshals Sunday afternoon after he allegedly shot a Mountain View police officer conducting DUI enforcement.

According to a news release, the shooting happened early Saturday morning. Police say an officer working overtime pulled over 33-year-old Jeffrey Choy when he shot the officer ‘within seconds’ of the stop.

The release says Choy drove away, crashed his car, and then ran away from the scene.

Investigators found he left Mountain View and was in Union City. After a foot chase, he was captured in Fremont and taken to the Santa Clara County jail.

“To say that I am proud of the around-the-clock work our teams did to find the man responsible for wounding our officer is an understatement,” said Chief Chris Hsiung. “I am overwhelmed with gratitude at their sacrifice, I am in awe of their persistence and I am so thankful all are safe.”

More than a dozen agencies helped investigate the case, including the FBI, California Highway Patrol, US Marshals, and several county and city law enforcement departments.

