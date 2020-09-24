Stockton man charged with multiple counts of attempted murder

Lawrence Carolino, 19, faces multiple attempted murder charges connected to two shootings from earlier this year.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton man is facing multiple charges, including multiple counts of attempted murder connected to two shootings that happened earlier this year.

According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, detectives arrested 19-year-old Lawrence Carolino for a list of crimes Thursday morning.

Carolino is facing charges of shooting into an occupied vehicle, conspiracy, gang enhancements and multiple counts of attempted murder.

Carolino was already in custody at the San Joaquin County Jail on unrelated charges when he was arrested for two separate shootings.

The first shooting happened in the 1000 block of Sanchez Court on the morning on February 22.

The second shooting happened almost two months later on April 19. Police say a citizen was hit by gunfire near E. Loretta Avenue and N. El Dorado Street.

Detectives are asking for the public's help identifying two vehicles caught on surveillance video and connected to the shootings.

SPD News: Man arrested on multiple counts of attempted murder This morning, Stockton PD Detectives arrested Lawrence... Posted by Stockton Police Department on Thursday, September 24, 2020

"Per witness statements, the white truck is a full-sized 4-door pick-up with black wheels," Stockton Police wrote in a Facebook post. "The black vehicle was identified by witnesses as a 4-door sedan, possibly a Jetta."

If you have any information, contact the Stockton Police Department non-emergency line at (209) 937-8377 or the Special Investigations Section at (209) 937-8422.