Man found guilty in death of a toddler in 2018

Roberto Alcantar was found guilty of murder in the first degree, assault causing death of a child under eight and two counts of child endangerment.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Stockton man was found guilty of murder in the first degree, assault causing death of a child under eight and two counts of child endangerment with great bodily injury in the death of a toddler.

"Crimes against children are among the greatest travesties in our community," said District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar. "This verdict sends a clear message that harming children will not be tolerated and abusers will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

Alcantar and Maria Flores, the boy's mother, were arrested after police were called to St. Joseph’s Hospital after the then two-year-old boy died with “signs of trauma on his body”.

Alcantar is expected to be sentenced at a later date. As for Flores, the DA's office said in a press release that she will be sentenced on child endangerment charges on Oct. 25.

