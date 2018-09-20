If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside his Stockton home on Monday.

Officers were originally called out to the home, located in the 1100 block of N. California Street, early Monday morning. When police arrived they found the victim, only identified as a 56-year-old man, dead inside.

An autopsy performed on Wednesday determined the victim died from a gunshot wound. Investigators say they do not have any information on a possible suspect or motive.

This is the 24th homicide in Stockton so far this year.

