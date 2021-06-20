Investigation underway after man was shot and killed in Stockton

Stockton Police Department said there is no motive or suspect information at this time.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A homicide investigation is underway in Stockton after one man was shot and killed Sunday night.

Officers responded to the 100 block of North El Dorado Street after a reported shooting around 9:35 p.m., officials said in a Facebook post.

Arriving officers found a man who had been shot; police said medics later pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Few details surrounding the homicide are currently available, but the investigation is ongoing.

Police said they currently have no motive or suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident can call Stockton Police Department's non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.