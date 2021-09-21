Stockton man was 1 of 3 Oakland homicides in violent 13-hour period

The man's death became the 98th homicide in the city of Oakland. The city announced their 100th homicide on Monday.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton man became the city of Oakland's 98th homicide of the year on Sunday.

According to police, the shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday on the 300 block of 17th Street. Arriving officers found several shooting victims with one or more gunshot wounds. The Stockton man was taken to the hospital but ultimately died.

Police said the man was the second of three separate homicides in a 13-hour period. An Oakland man was shot and killed Saturday night, and hours after the Stockton man's death on Sunday, the city would record its 99th homicide. The victim in that killing was described as an Oakland man who had been shot around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The 100th homicide happened Monday morning after a man was shot on the 7200 block San Leandro Street.

Few details about the Stockton man's death were released. ABC10 reached out to the Oakland Police Department for an identification on the Stockton victim, but the inquiry was not immediately returned.

Anyone with information can contact the Homicide Section for Oakland Police Department at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.

