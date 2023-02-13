Stockton man pleads guilty to trafficking counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton resident Alphonso Jimenez faces a minimum of 15 years in prison after the U.S. Attorney's Office said he pleaded guilty to multiple drug charges—including selling counterfeit prescription drugs packed with fentanyl.
Law enforcement first launched an investigation into Jimenez and another Stockton resident in 2021 after they were suspected of drug trafficking.
Jimenez and an alleged co-defendant sold drugs to law enforcement sources, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Of the items law enforcement recovered from Jimenez' home, they included:
- 350 grams of counterfeit M-30 pills laced with fentanyl
- 31 kilograms of meth
- 28 kilograms of cocaine
- 6 kilograms of heroin
- $297,000 in cash
- 1 firearm
Jimenez also faced a gun charge, and charges remain pending against his alleged co-defendant.
This case is the product of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the San Joaquin County Metropolitan Narcotics Task Force.