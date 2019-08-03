STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton man was arrested for attempted homicide and arson after police say he tried to burn down his neighbor’s home, early Thursday morning.

Video of the suspect, 38-year-old Cuong Pham, was caught on a Ring home security camera around just before 5 a.m.

On the video you can see a man pouring a large quantity of what police say is diesel fuel all over the front door and entryway of a home in the 4800 block of Forecast Way. Pham then tries to unsuccessfully light the fuel before walking away.

Stockton Police Department

“We have no idea why we were targeted,” said the homeowner who did not wish to be identified. “[Pham] goes to all the neighbors and asks for money or to use their phone. We have never had an issue with him. He did come to the door last week, but we didn’t answer.”

Later Thursday police arrested Pham at his home on attempted homicide and arson complaints.

“To wake up to a video of him doing this was horrifying. I didn’t know if the house was on fire or if he was circling the house with fuel,” the homeowner said.

________________________________________________________________

WATCH ALSO: Sacramento Metro firefighters revive dog rescued from house fire | RAW

A Sacramento Metropolitan firefighter's body camera shows the rush to save a dog who was found inside a burning home in Carmichael.