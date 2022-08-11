Stockton Police Officer Ny Tran arrested in connection to forgery, grand theft investigation

A Stockton police officer was arrested in connection to an investigation by the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Bureau of Investigations.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton police officer was arrested as authorities investigate crimes connected to forgery and grand theft, officials said.

Stockton Police Department identified the officer as Ny Tran. Police said he was turned over to the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Bureau of Investigations in connection to an investigation for theft from an elder, forgery, grand theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Police said he was placed on paid administrative leave.

"The Stockton Police Department holds itself to the highest standards, and this alleged criminal behavior is concerning. Please know this is not representative of the standards of our profession and all the good work Stockton Police Officers do every day," police said in a news release.

Tran joined the police department on Oct. 16, 2013. According to a post from Stockton Police Department, he graduated from the South Bay Regional Training Consortium in Monterey.

News of the arrest comes the same day that authorities announced that former Stockton police sergeant Nicholas Bloed was booked into the county jail on multiple sexual assault charges.

WATCH ALSO: