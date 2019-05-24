STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Police arrested 13 people that they say were part of the “East Side Crips” street gang.

The police department, working alongside the California Department of Justice and the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s office, opened an investigation into the gang in January 2019.

Investigators say the gang was responsible for several crimes, including homicide, attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, illegal weapons possession, illegal weapons trafficking, robberies, narcotics trafficking and pimping/human trafficking.

READ ALSO: ‘The state of the city is strong,’ says Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs

“This group was involved in some serious violent crimes,” said Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones. “I want other individuals and groups to know that if you continue to commit acts of violence in our community…you will become the focus of the law enforcement community and be held accountable for your illegal actions.”

In addition to the 13 suspected gang members arrested, authorities say they also recovered seven handguns and an assault rifle, six pounds of marijuana, 3/4 pound of meth and 15 grams of cocaine.

WATCH ALSO: ‘The state of the city is strong,’ says Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs