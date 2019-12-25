STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is asking for the public's help locating Robert Gonzalez, 35, in connection with a Monday morning homicide near Thornton and Wagner Heights roads in Stockton.

Stockton Police officers found a man shot Monday morning at 1:41 a.m. in the 9300 block of Thornton Road. The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stockton police describe Gonzalez as 5'11", 190 pounds and brown eyes. Law enforcement officers believe Gonzalez drives a 2019 gray Jeep Cherokee with the license plate number 8LYU525.

Police said they believe Gonzalez is armed.

If you have any information regarding the homicide, or know Gonzalez's whereabouts, call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377 or (209) 946-0600.

