Man shot, killed by law enforcement after coming to Stockton Police Department and firing gun, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man is dead after opening fire at the Stockton Police Department on Wednesday, according to the Stockton Police Department's Facebook post.

Police said the man came to the department's front parking lot and started firing a gun. Multiple officers then shot the man. All of the officers who were involved in the shooting were not injured.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police did not release the identity of the man killed but said they will release more information as it becomes available. They said multiple agencies are investigating the shooting.