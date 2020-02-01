STOCKTON, Calif. — Police investigators are searching for a driver that struck a bicyclist who had already been hit by another vehicle in Stockton early Thursday morning.

Stockton Police responded to a collision involving a car and a bicyclist early Thursday morning on W. Charter Way near the San Joaquin River Bridge.

While the first driver was waiting for officers to arrive, another vehicle came through and struck the bicyclist a second time. Investigators say they are not sure if the second driver was aware that they hit a person.

Officers located the first driver of the vehicle who initially hit the bicyclist. The first driver remained on the scene and cooperated with police.

Stockton Police Department is asking that the second driver in this incident come forward.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. That person has not been identified.

Investigators are asking for any possible witnesses to come forward and contact the police at 209-937-8377 with any information.

RELATED: 7 things to do in and around Stockton | Jan. 1-11

RELATED: 2 men arrested for trying to steal catalytic converter in Stockton

STAY UP TO DATE ON EVERYTHING HAPPENING IN STOCKTON BY DOWNLOADING THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: Surveillance footage shows woman, 72, ramming car into Elk Grove business