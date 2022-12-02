Stockton police investigate double shooting on Airport Way

The shooting happened on the 2100 block of South Airport Way in Stockton.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Police Department has opened an investigation after a double shooting Monday night.

Police said they responded to the shooting around 9:28 p.m. along the 2100 block of S. Airport Way.

Arriving officers found a man who had been shot. Police said he was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Not long afterward, police found another man who was also shot. Police said that man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting can call the Stockton Police Department at (209)-937-8377.

