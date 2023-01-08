x
Stockton police investigate two afternoon shootings

The shooting were reported less than two hours from one another.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Police have launched investigations into two separate shootings in Stockton.

The shootings were both reported less than two hours from one another and were roughly six miles apart.

The first shooting was reported along the 400 block of South Sierra Nevada Street, just after 3 p.m. A spokesperson for the police department said a 43-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound, but the extent of the injury wasn't clear.  He was taken to a hospital.

Around 4:30 p.m., police got a report of another shooting along the 900 block of Henry Long Boulevard. One man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a hospital. It's not clear what condition he is in. 

No suspect information or other information surrounding the shootings has been released. 

