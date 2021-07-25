Stockton Police investigating Saturday night homicide

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was found unresponsive Saturday night when officers arrived at the scene in Stockton.
Officers responded to El Dorado Street and Church Street at around 11:15 p.m. where they located the 33-year-old victim. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide investigators responded to the scene. At this time there is no suspect information or motive.
Stockton Police is encouraging anyone with information to call their non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.