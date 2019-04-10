STOCKTON, Calif — A police officer responding to a disturbance call was bitten by a man in Stockton, Thursday.

According to the report by Stockton Police, officers responded to a reported disturbance in the area of Fremont Street and Buena Vista Avenue.

Officers said they located the man allegedly causing the disturbance, but when they attempted to speak with him, they said he started fighting. Officers identified the suspect as 30-year-old John Sutherland.

READ ALSO: Suspected Colton bank robber found dead inside building

At some point during the scuffle, police said Sutherland bit one of the officers on the arm before being subdued. Both Sutherland and the bitten officer were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Sutherland was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on complaints of resisting arrest, battery on an officer, and being under the influence of drugs.

FREE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: San Andreas Fault in California: Raw Drone Video [4K]