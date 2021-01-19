Stockton Police officer crashes into home during chase

A Stockton Police officer and a person inside the home both suffered minor injuries in the crash and had to be taken to the hospital.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A police chase in Stockton ended with a police cruiser crashing into a home and the suspect’s vehicle crashing into a pole Monday night.

The pursuit began just after 6:30 p.m. when a Stockton Police officer attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation only to realize the driver was wanted for gun charges.

When the officer tried to pull the suspect over, the driver took off and a short chase began. It ended when the suspect crashed into a pole at the intersection of Miner Avenue and Pilgrim Street.

One of the pursuing officers crashed into a home in the 1200 block of E. Miner Avenue. Authorities did not say what caused the suspect and officer to crash their vehicles.

One police officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. A person inside the home was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect, who so far has not been identified, was arrested at the scene. Officers say the suspect had a gun on him at the time of his arrest.

