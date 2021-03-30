2 Stockton police officers fired following excessive force investigation of teen's arrest

Officer Michael Stiles and Officer Omar Villapudua were “separated from their employment” due to the investigation into the chase, Police Chief Eric Jones said.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Two Stockton Police Department officers have been fired from the department following an internal investigation into alleged excessive force used during a December 2020 pursuit arrest of a teenager.

Officer Michael Stiles and Officer Omar Villapudua were “separated from their employment” due to the investigation into the chase, Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones said.

“The investigation determined [Stiles and Villapudua] were well outside the scope of both our policy and training,” Jones said in a press release. “Given this set of circumstances, I cannot and will not condone any excessive force.”

The incident happened on Dec. 30, 2020. Devin Carter, 17, was driving on Eight Mile Road at Davis Road in North Stockton when he was pulled over by Stockton police for speeding. Police said Carter was driving "erratically and speeding in excess of 100 miles per hour."

The teen led officers on a brief chase, with one officer colliding with a bystander’s car, before being stopped with the assistance of a PIT maneuver. After being stopped, investigators said that four pursuing officers “used force during the arrest.” Those officers were all placed on administrative leave while an investigation into the arrest took place.

While Jones did not say specifically what force was used, he did allude to some things, saying the department has policies that officers should avoid “striking an arrestee around the head and neck area.” He also said, “use of profanity is considered unwarranted and not professional.”

Carter’s family was allowed to watch body camera footage of the incident and their attorney was given a copy on Tuesday morning. However, Jones said that footage will not be released publicly because of Carter’s age and “out of respect for him and his family.”

Jones said several other officers are being disciplined in addition to the two officers who were fired.

“Holding ourselves accountable and providing service to our community is paramount,” Jones said.

The case is under investigation by the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office. There has been no word yet on if Stiles and Villapudua will face charges related to this incident.

Stiles had been with the department since 2018 and Villapudua since 2016. Both officers were assigned to the Community Response Team, according to Jones.

Attorney John Burris, who represented Rodney King in his civil suit against the LAPD, is representing the Carter family. He filed a civil suit in January 2021 and said he also plans to file a federal lawsuit against the city and the police in part for an alleged "pattern of misconduct" and "abuse of force."

