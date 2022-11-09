Ex-Stockton Police Sgt. Nicholas Bloed booked into jail on sexual assault charges

According to jail records, he has a $4,160,000 bail. He's expected in court on the 14th at 1:30 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — A former Stockton police sergeant was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and is facing charges related to sodomy and assault.

According to San Joaquin County jail records, Nicholas Bloed was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on Wednesday just before 1 p.m. A spokesperson for the district attorney's office said Bloed was taken into custody by the U.S. Mashals Service.

In May, Bloed was placed on administrative leave after multiple women came forward accusing him of sexual misconduct. Bloed has been off the job with the Stockton Police Department since Oct. 13, according to Stockton Police Department.

He's facing open felony charges related to sodomy, bribes, sexual assault and assault by a public officer.

According to jail records, he has a $4,160,000 bail. He's expected in court on the 14th at 1:30 p.m.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney is planning to make an announcement Thursday regarding the Bloed case.

“Nicholas Bloed is no longer employed at the Stockton Police Department and we will not be discussing this matter any further," said Stockton Police spokesperson Joe Silva.

In a news release, the Stockton Police Officers Association said the charges against Bloed were "abhorrent and reprehensible" if proven true.

"These accusations in no way reflect the high standards and values of this Association and the profession of law enforcement," the SPOA said in a statement. "The members of this Association hold each other to a higher standard and know if we break the law, we will be held accountable, and those who are willing to tarnish the reputation of their badge, their oath of office and this Association no longer deserve to wear the badge."

The association said they're withholding judgment of Bloed pending the completion of the investigation and disposition of the case in a court of law.

Breaking, former Stockton Police Sgt. Nicholas Bloed arrested today on numerous felony sex charges. 3 women have claimed Bloed had sex with them while on duty. He is being held on $4.16 million bail. Court date set for November 14th. ABC10 #stockton pic.twitter.com/91VV2N68Sp — kurtriveratv (@kurtriveratv) November 10, 2022

Background

In an interview with ABC10 in June, one of the women accusing Bloed of sexual assault said the incident happened while he was on duty.

Speaking through tears at times and wanting her identity concealed, the woman said she had an unwanted sexual encounter with Bloed.

"Badge, to take advantage of it, is not ok," she said.

She said it all unfolded late at night on February 21. The woman was told by another friend to meet her at the Stockton hotel room and told only by her friend a police officer was stopping by.

"I opened up the door, and it was an officer in full uniform. I didn't know what to think. I was nervous. I was scared," she said.

Her friend, who her attorney said had been coerced into an unprotected sexual relationship with the officer for several months beginning last year, was hoping the presence of the two would prevent the officer from demanding more sex.

"She didn't want to be alone," the woman said.

However, she said it didn't work.

"He took off the uniform and put it on the table. He tells me to get on my knees and then I got on my knees and that's when he starts taking pictures of me. At that point, that's when he starts having sex with me," she said.

She said she had both oral sex and intercourse with the officer, in less than an hour, it was over and Bloed left.

She said she was too scared to ask him to stop or leave.

While no charges have been filed, the district attorney's office said it remains an active investigation.

"There's smoking gun evidence that he committed multiple crimes with multiple women, and they're not charging him. And, they're not even talking to the public," Dan Gilleon, the woman's San Diego-based attorney said at the time.

In May, Gilleon detailed the first woman who came forward accusing Bloed of sexual misconduct. In that case, Bloed allegedly had sex in several instances with the 51-year-old woman, described in a complaint to the City of Stockton as a low-income house cleaner, while he was on duty.

Gilleon said the woman was pulled over on a traffic stop by Bloed last October. He got her cell phone number and passcode.

The attorney said the last sexual encounter on duty was in March of this year.

Gilleon said all three women have reported what happened to them to the Stockton Police Department.

WATCH ALSO: