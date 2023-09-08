Stockton residents uneasy after rash of car tire thefts in neighborhoods

Neighbors say they feel uneasy knowing the tires were taken in just about five minutes

STOCKTON, Calif. — A rash of tire thefts in two quiet Stockton neighborhoods has residents shocked and worried about what could happen next.

In most cases, all four tires were stolen off the car.

It happened Thursday night and so far there have been at least 5 reported thefts.

One happened at Cherry Port Drive, where the evidence left behind shows concrete blocks in front of a home.

Neighbors say they feel uneasy knowing the tires were taken in just about five minutes.

"In the morning when I woke up, around 8 a.m., I came outside and the first thing I saw was that the wheels were all — all four tires were all gone from my car," said a woman who had her tires stolen.

The woman wanted to remain anonymous in fear of retaliation. She is one of several in Spanos Park West who had their tires stolen early Thursday morning.

Less than a mile up the road, another car's tires on Cherry Port Drive were also taken within minutes.

"It was a little shocking. It was a little disturbing that to know somebody was in your neighborhood you know vandalizing and stealing from people. Like the safety you know, 'cause there's lots of families and kids here," said a resident who did not want to be identified.

Stockton police say there are at least 5 reports of cars targeted in that neighborhood and in Westlake Village.

Streets include Mika's Pond Way, Cherry Port Drive, Lakemore Lane, Merrit Drive and Silver Oak Circle.

"The tires were removed like a pit boss thing. You know they have to be experienced. I feel like they drive around and they kinda case the neighborhoods. That quick, and remove it and nobody notice anything, you have to have some kind of expertise in that," said the woman who did not want to be identified.

Police say they'll have officers working the area, conducting special checks and on the lookout for suspicious cars.

"My room is just right on the front, so anytime that I can really, anytime that it pops in my mind, I just take a peak," said Justin Moua who lives with his family in Spanos Park West.

Victims say the experience is an emotional one.

One victim says this is the first car she's owned and she's only had it for about a year.

"Now that I'm like talking about it, it's like at first I feel like it didn't really hit me but like now it's like looking at the car, it's like 'woah, it actually happened to me.' Which is very sad," said one victim who had her tires stolen.

Stockton police are asking anyone with information or video to reach out about the thefts.

Some recommended safety tips that could be worth the investment and help deter tire thefts and other property crimes are:

Having bright lights shining on vehicles

Peeking outside windows when hearing suspicious sounds

Having cameras to record areas with property

Ensure car alarms are in working order or cars are parked indoors if possible

