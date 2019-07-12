STOCKTON, Calif. — Police have arrested a man after they say he caused a three-car crash that involved a school bus Friday afternoon.

The crash happened near Hammer Lane and El Dorado Street just before 2 p.m.

According to a Facebook post from CHP - Stockton, Stockton police were the first to arrive after the crash but requested for CHP to assist since CHP handles all school bus collisions in California.

CHP - Stockton



The school bus was carrying students at the time of the crash. One of the students, identified only as a girl, had "moderate" injuries.

Investigators believe the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash was driving drunk. That driver was arrested and charged with felony DUI.

The driver's identity has not been released.

STAY UP TO DATE ON EVERYTHING HAPPENING IN STOCKTON BY DOWNLOADING THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: Haiti education non-profit receives old Sacramento school buses

Two C-5 cargo planes out of Travis Air Force Base took off headed for Haiti Monday morning to deliver some long-awaited school buses that once belonged to the Sacramento City Unified School District.