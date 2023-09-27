Angelo Rivas identified by family as 15-year-old killed in downtown Stockton shooting

Few details have been released on what led up to the shooting and the circumstances surrounding it.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Family identified the 15-year-old killed in a downtown Stockton shooting as Angelo Rivas.

Rivas was shot and killed at North Center and Channel streets Monday afternoon. Another teenager, 16, was hurt in the shooting, but was in stable condition, according to Stockton police.

The Stockton Unified School District confirmed the Rivas was a student at Franklin High School.

