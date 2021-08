The shooting claimed the life of a 17-year-old victim back in July.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Police Department said an arrest was made in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy.

On Thursday, police announced that a 17-year-old boy was arrested and booked into Juvenile Hall in connection to the deadly shooting on the 2600 block of Volpi Drive.

The shooting happened July 12 around 5:44 p.m. Police found the victim shot in the street.