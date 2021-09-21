x
Man hospitalized after shooting in Stockton

Few details about the shooting are available at this time. Police did not have any information on the man's condition.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was sent to the hospital in unknown condition after a shooting in Stockton, police said Tuesday.

Stockton Police Department responded to the shooting on the 900 block of Porter Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

Arriving officers found a man outside in the area who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital. A spokesperson for the department didn't have an update on the victim's condition.

No suspect information is available at this time and no arrests have been made. Police said there is no threat to the community at this time.

Stockton, California | A history of gun violence. How can leaders bring peace?

