Mother mourns 20-year-old daughter killed by gunfire in Stockton

Her eldest daughter, Quiana Noble, died in her youngest daughter's arms after a 16-year-old boy shot at them.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — In the very spot where she died in her little sister’s arms, family and friends gathered to remember Quiana Noble, 20.

She was shot and killed Tuesday in a hail of gunfire outside a home on Astor Drive and Albany Drive. Behind the trigger was a 16-year-old boy who was also struck, and later arrested and charged with murder.

The killing marks the 30th homicide in the city this year.

Loved ones gathered for a candlelight vigil to support Noble's sister and her mother, Brooke Noble.

“I just can’t explain it right now. How I really do feel? My baby is gone," Brooke Noble said.



Noble said her eldest daughter was the type who would give the shirt off her back to help someone in need.

"She was a beautiful, bright, blessed child. She always had everybody laughing," Noble said.

Quiana Noble had spent the last year and a half recovering after she was hit by an alleged drunk driver, Noble said. She said she doesn’t want to hold grudges against the teen suspect charged with her daughter’s murder and a second suspect who is still at large

“I don’t wish nothing bad on them. You know, I wish more so that they can get some help and, hopefully, be better for themselves," Noble said.

It’s forgiveness and healing she is seeking as she calls for the cycle of gun violence to end.

"We need more community peace in the streets – more community people to help out and more police," she said.

The Noble family has set up a GoFundMe to raise funeral funds for Quiana Noble.

WATCH ALSO: