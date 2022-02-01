Stockton shooting sends 1 person to hospital

The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office has launched a shooting investigation after one person was sent to the hospital in Stockton.

Few details surrounding what led up to the shooting are known at this time.

Deputies said they got reports of a shooting and a disturbance between two vehicles in the area of Telegraph and Marines avenues. One of the vehicles crashed nearly a block away into two other parked cars.

Arriving deputies found the driver of the vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, but deputies say his condition isn't known at this time.

No additional information is available.

Deputies are asking people to stay out of the area.

