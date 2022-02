The Stockton Police Department said the injuries weren't life threatening.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 15-year-old boy was sent to the hospital early Sunday morning after a shooting in Stockton.

The Stockton Police Department said they got a report of a person shot around 2 a.m. in the area Lafayette Street and F Street in the Park District.

Arriving officers found the teenager with injuries that weren't life threatening.

No suspect information is available at this time.

