18-year-old shot in the hand in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a teenager to the hospital on Sunday.
Police say the shooting happened just before noon on Sunday when the shooter approached in a vehicle, opened fire on the victim and took off. Police don't know exactly where the shooting happened.
Rosie Calderon, spokesperson for the police department, identified the victim as an 18-year-old man who was shot in the hand and taken to the hospital. The teenager's injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
Police only described the suspect as a Black male driving a dark SUV.
