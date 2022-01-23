x
18-year-old shot in the hand in Stockton

A spokesperson for the Stockton Police Department said the wound was not life threatening.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a teenager to the hospital on Sunday.

Police say the shooting happened just before noon on Sunday when the shooter approached in a vehicle, opened fire on the victim and took off. Police don't know exactly where the shooting happened. 

Rosie Calderon, spokesperson for the police department, identified the victim as an 18-year-old man who was shot in the hand and taken to the hospital. The teenager's injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Police only described the suspect as a Black male driving a dark SUV. 

