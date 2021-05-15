1 dead, 2 injured in shooting in Stockton, police say

Stockton police found a man dead and two others with gunshot wounds after what they believe is a targeted shooting.

STOCKTON, Calif. — One man is dead, and two are in the hospital after a shooting on Saturday morning, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Police officers found three people near the 4900 block of Kimball Hill Road. Officers found a man dead but did not say how old he was.

Officers also found two men, ages 30 and 63, with gunshot wounds. Stockton police said both people are in the hospital being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police told ABC10 they believe the shooting was targeted. They have not said what led to the incident and did not have information regarding the suspect or the victims.

The Stockton Police Department encouraged anyone with information to call the department's non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.

