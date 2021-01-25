4 injured in 2 separate shootings in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — Four people were injured on Saturday after two separate shootings, Stockton police said.
The shootings happened in the Bear Creek District and Park District of Stockton.
Police said one of the shootings resulted in a 35-year-old man being hit by a bullet on the 8600 block of Acapulco Way just before 10 p.m. Authorities said that the victim didn't know where the gunfire came from but noted that he was standing outside and heard multiple gunshots before being hit. He was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
A separate shooting on Wilson Way and Weber Avenue around 11p.m. left three people injured, police said. The three people were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition.
Police said there was no suspect information for either shooting.
